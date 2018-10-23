THE 32nd ANNUAL CAMDEN CONFERENCE

Is This Chinas Century?

February 22 to 24, 2019

Maine Public is a Media Sponsor of The Camden Conference and is pleased to be able to offer Maine Public members the opportunity to register early for the February 2019 Conference Is this China's Century? Registration opens to the general public November 26, 2018, but Maine Public members can register before November 26, 2018. This is an early chance to sign up for this typically sold out conference. Call the Conference Office to register at 207-236-1034. Registration for the Camden Conference LIVE at the Camden Opera House is $275 and at the live stream venues in Portland, Rockland and Belfast is $150.



ABOUT THIS YEAR'S CONFERENCE:

As China emerges as a major global power, it faces complex challenges in its domestic economic, social, environmental and political affairs and its relations with Asian neighbors, the United States and the broader international community. Chinese investment on all continents is both welcomed and regarded with some anxiety, while Chinese diplomatic intervention has been essential to stability on the Korean peninsula. Taking an active role in shaping global dialogues, China is now attracting European as well as Asian nations to new multilateral institutions.

In Beijing, the absolute authority of the Chinese Communist Party has been reconfirmed, and President Xi now has the option to remain his country's leader for as long as he wishes.

"Chinese wisdom and a Chinese approach to solving the problems facing mankind" can help solve global problems, says President Xi. But is China ready for global leadership? And as its global role expands, by intention or by default, what will that mean for the United States, for Japan, India, Russia and other neighboring nations?

Expert presenters from China, East Asia, Europe, and the U.S. will describe and analyze these challenges. Drawing on their extensive professional and personal experiences, the speakers will explore a wide range of topics: issues and expectations within Chinese society today; the dramatic reduction in overall poverty and the rise of a middle class; the roles of the Chinese Communist Party and its leadership; the outlook for China's economy, long fueled by exports and substantial foreign investment; China's aspirations in technology and innovation; the environmental impact of China's industrial expansion and its role in addressing climate change worldwide; relations with neighboring countries in Northeast and Southeast Asia; and current and future U.S.-China relations, including controversies over trade, human rights, and the U.S. role in the stability and security of the Asia-Pacific region.

ABOUT THE CAMDEN CONFERENCE:

The Camden Conference, located in Mid-coast Maine, is a renowned foreign affairs citizens' forum that is one of the largest of its kind in the U.S. Now in its 32nd year, the Camden Conference has become a major Maine tradition that offers an opportunity to learn from and engage with leading experts on vital global issues. The highlight is a high-quality three-day conference held annually each February in Camden that focuses on a different theme each year. The Conference has expanded to live-streaming venues in Rockland, Belfast, and University of Southern Maine in Portland. In addition, the Camden Conference has a robust, year-long program that includes more than 70 free community events held throughout the year. In recent years, the Camden Conference has made a major effort to extend its globally-focused program to university and high school students, which provides an invaluable educational resource to Maine students and teachers. The Camden Conference is a volunteer-driven organization with only two staff and relies on volunteers to create and sustain its year-round programs and the Conference weekend. Go to camdenconference.org to learn more.