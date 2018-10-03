Ad Blasts Democratic Candidate Over Defense Votes

Independent congressional candidate Marty Grohman has launched a new campaign ad criticizing Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree over her votes on defense funding.

The Times Record reports Grohman says in the ad that Pingree has voted against the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and in turn, "voted against Maine jobs."

The NDAA authorizes funding for shipbuilding programs including those at Bath Iron Works and the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

Pingree's campaign manager Eric Feigenbaum says the NDAA is an "enormous piece of legislation" and it would be "irresponsible" for a member of Congress to vote on any bill without reviewing it on a case-by-case basis.

He says Pingree is a ``fierce advocate'' for Bath Iron Works and the Naval Shipyard and ``to suggest otherwise is simply false.''