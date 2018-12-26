Algorithms: How Do They Affect Our Daily Lives?

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (Nov 1); no calls will be taken.
The term "algorithms" is used often in reference to everything from weather predictions to social media feeds. We'll learn what algorithms are, and how they contribute to the information we receive — or don't receive — and whether they are at the root of today's polarized society.
Guests
Penny Rheingans, director, School of Computing and Information Science, University of Maine
Judith Rosenbaum, assistant professor in the department of communication and journalism at the University of Maine
Kim McKeage, associate professor of data analytics and mathematics, Husson University
Resources
- Slate: What’s the Deal With Algorithms?
- Marketplace Tech: An argument for algorithms that reflect our highest ideals
- The Guardian: How social media filter bubbles and algorithms influence the election
- Daily Beast: The Search for the God Algorithm
- MediaPost: Google Defends Right To Protect Search Algorithm IP
- MIT Technology Review: Inspecting Algorithms for Bias
- ProPublica: Machine Bias
- Wall Street Journal: Investors, Look Up From Your Algorithms
- NBC News: Painting sells for $432,500. The artist? An algorithm.
- "Ten Arguments for Deleting Your Social Media Accounts Right Now" by Jaron Lanier