Algorithms: How Do They Affect Our Daily Lives?

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (Nov 1); no calls will be taken.

The term "algorithms" is used often in reference to everything from weather predictions to social media feeds. We'll learn what algorithms are, and how they contribute to the information we receive — or don't receive — and whether they are at the root of today's polarized society.

Guests

Penny Rheingans, director, School of Computing and Information Science, University of Maine

Judith Rosenbaum, assistant professor in the department of communication and journalism at the University of Maine

Kim McKeage, associate professor of data analytics and mathematics, Husson University