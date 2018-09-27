Animal Health Care Company Says Portland Expansion Will Add 1,000 Jobs

By Jake Bleiberg - Bangor Daily News
  • An artist's rendering shows the new headquarters Vets First Choice plans to build in downtown Portland.
    An artist's rendering shows the new headquarters Vets First Choice plans to build in downtown Portland.
    Courtesy Vets First Choice / via Bangor Daily News

An animal health care company received city approval Tuesday to build a new $20 million headquarters in downtown Portland.

Vets First Choice’s new campus near the eastern waterfront will bring 1,000 new jobs to southern Maine and include a “state-of-the-art pharmacy facility,” computer labs and office space, according to a spokesman.

Benjamin Shaw, the company’s co-founder and CEO, said he was “thrilled” to announce the expansion and that the “downtown location will be critical towards attracting world class talent.”

The Portland Planning Board’s vote to approve the 170,000-square-foot facility came as Vets First Choice merges with a New York company’s animal health division — a move it says will create one of Maine’s largest publicly traded companies. The merger with Henry Schein Animal Health is expected to close by 2019 and create a company with about $3.6 billion in sales.

Vets First Choice runs an online portal where veterinarians and their clients can order pet prescriptions and other products. The new headquarters will have more than 1,500 employees and create hundreds of jobs in software development and pharmacy, spokesman Bill Durling said.

Vets First Choice will be partnering with University of New England College of Pharmacy for residency and training programs, Durling said.

Construction of the building at 12 Mountfort St. is scheduled to begin immediately. It is set to go up in a tight labor market and as Vets First Choice is dealing with a court challenge from another Maine veterinary company.

In August, IDEXX Laboratories, a Westbrook-based veterinary diagnostic and testing company, sued Vets First Choice and two of its employees, who previously worked for IDEXX, for breach of contract and possible misuse of trade secrets.

Construction of the new headquarters is funded in part by a $9 million grant from Maine Technology Asset Fund 2.0 and is expected to be completed in April of 2020, Durling said.

This story appears through a media sharing agreement with Bangor Daily News.

Bangor Daily News

Related Content

Maine Company Thrives Providing State-of-the-Art Health Services - For Pets

By Murray Carpenter Aug 22, 2017
Murray Carpenter / Maine Public

Imagine a company that would manage your medical records, remind you of appointments, ship medications to you, then send you a text or Facebook message to remind you to take them. It would even know what food is best for you, and send that to your house as well. This company exists, and can offer you all of these services - if you are a dog.

Veterinary Lab Alleges Employees Took Trade Secrets To Rival

By Aug 8, 2018

WESTBROOK, Maine - Idexx Laboratories in Maine say in a lawsuit that two former employees stole secret business plans and took them to a rival firm in Portland.
 
The Westbrook-based veterinary services lab alleges two employees took confidential planning documents and training materials to Vets First Choice, in alleged violation of a noncompete agreement.
 
The Portland Press Herald reports the federal lawsuit filed Friday alleges VFC is "incentivizing'' Idexx employees to misappropriate trade secrets and violate their agreements with Idexx.
 