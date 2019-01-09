Another Day Of Messy Roads In Northern New England

Residents of northern New England are enduring another messy commute with a combination of rain, freezing rain, and snow.

Many schools were canceled Wednesday after a night of freezing rain caused icy roads in southern and coastal areas. Up to a half-foot of snow had piled up elsewhere by Wednesday morning.



National Weather Service meteorologist Tom Hawley said there will be a second round of precipitation in the afternoon before the storm clears out. He said winds will pick up, creating the possibility of scattered power outages in the region.



The Wednesday storm is the second part of a one-two punch that began Tuesday. Snowfall caused a slow commute and some accidents Tuesday morning. It was slow going again Wednesday, but there were no reports of major problems.

Updated Jan. 9, 2019 at 11:11 a.m. ET.