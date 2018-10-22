Bangor Daily News Takes Top Daily Newspaper Award

NEWRY, Maine - The Bangor Daily News took top honors among daily newspapers in the annual Maine Press Association awards competition.

In the General Excellence category, the Bangor paper was judged the best daily in Maine, while the Maine Sunday Telegram was the weekend Newspaper of the Year for the eighth time in nine years.

The York Weekly and The Ellsworth American were honored for excellence in weekly newspapers.

The awards were presented Saturday night after a day of workshops for editors, journalists, advertising and staff and photographers.

CentralMaine.com, The Republican Journal of Belfast and The Lincoln County News of Damariscotta took top honors for digital General Excellence in the association's Better Newspaper Contest.