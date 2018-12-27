Bath Iron Works Wins Contract For More Work On Zumwalts

BATH, Maine — The U.S. Navy has awarded Bath Iron Works a $26.4 million contract to provide planning yard services for the DDG 1000 “stealth” guided missile destroyer.

If all options are exercised and the contract is fully funded, the total value of the contract could reach $86.7 million and extend the period of the contract through 2023, according to a news release from the Navy.

Planning yard services include engineering and support, design, maintenance and modernization planning, repair and/or overhaul availability planning and scheduling, material kitting, logistics, planning and execution. Most of the work (92 percent) will be completed in Bath, according to the release.

The shipyard already manages post-delivery maintenance and modernization activities for the Arleigh Burke-class (DDG 51) and LCS-class ships.

The contract was awarded following a limited competition, according to the Navy.

“We are committed to supporting the Navy with high-quality, affordable post-delivery and modernization services that contribute to the readiness and capability of the fleet around the world,” shipyard president Dirk Lesko said in a news release issued Thursday. “This award indicates confidence on the part of the Navy in our ability to maintain DDG 1000-class ships well into the future.”

This story appears through a media sharing agreement with Bangor Daily News.