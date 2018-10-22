Bear Hunting Winding Down In Maine, But Deer, Moose Still On

AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine's moose hunt is resuming for another week while the bear hunt winds down and the season for deer gets closer.

Maine divides its moose hunt into three sections, and the third one begins Monday and ends Oct. 27. The final and longest stretch runs from Oct. 29 to Nov. 24. The hunt will be limited to only far northern Maine this week and will be limited to parts of western and central Maine in the final stretch.

Bear season ends on Nov. 24, but the season for hunting with dogs ends on Oct. 26, and little hunting takes place after that date. The firearms season for deer begins on Oct. 29 and runs to Nov. 24. It's deer archery season until Oct. 26.