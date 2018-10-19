Bonfire Canceled, Minor Arrested After Social Media Dustup

BANGOR, Maine - Police in a Maine city say an underage person has been arrested and a homecoming bonfire canceled in the wake of a flare-up on social media.



Bangor police say they were contacted by a parent on Thursday evening who reported having seen some "concerning statements posted on a social media platform.'' Police say the statements indicated there would be problems at the Bangor High School Homecoming Bonfire scheduled for Thursday night.



Police say they worked with school officials, who decided to cancel the bonfire. They say a juvenile from Bangor was arrested and charged with terrorizing.



Police declined to name the arrested person because they are a minor. They also declined to release more information about the nature of the threat.