Bridge To Be Renamed For Officer Killed During Water Rescue

FRYEBURG, Maine - Town officials in Maine say they plan to rename a local bridge after a police officer who died during a water rescue operation in 2017.

Fryeburg Police Chief Joshua Potvin said in prepared statement Sunday that the Canal Bridge, which crosses the Saco River, will be renamed the Officer Nathan Desjardins Memorial Bridge. The Portland Press Herald reports a dedication ceremony will be held next Sunday.



The 20-year-old Desjardins was working rescue on May 27, 2017 when his boat overturned after striking a submerged object. The officer suffered a severe head injury and died on June 6.



Hundreds of law enforcement officers from Maine gathered in Augusta in June 2017 to pay tribute to Desjardins and other officers who died in the line of duty.