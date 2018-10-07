Bridge To Bear Name Of Deputy Killed In The Line Of Duty

A bridge over Maine's Kennebec River is being named for a deputy killed in the line of duty.

The dedication of the Corporal Eugene Cole Memorial Bridge is being held Sunday in the deputy's hometown, Norridgewock, on what would've been his 62nd birthday.

Cole was shot and killed April 25 while on patrol in Norridgewock. He was the first officer killed in the line of duty in Maine in nearly three decades.

John D. Williams was arrested after a four-day manhunt by state, local and federal authorities. He is awaiting trial and has pleaded not guilty.

Cole's family joined Gov. Paul LePage when he signed the bill renaming the bridge. LePage called it "a fitting tribute to his service and sacrifice."

