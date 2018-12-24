Bruce Poliquin Concedes 2nd District Race To Jared Golden

  • U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin, R-Maine, speaks to reporters during a campaign stop Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Old Town, Maine.
Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin announced that he’s ending his legal challenge against Maine’s ranked-choice voting law and effectively conceded to election winner Jared Golden.

Poliquin posted his decision on Twitter on Christmas Eve, ending what legal experts had described as a futile effort to retain his seat.

Poliquin lost the election after Golden pulled ahead during the nation’s first ranked-choice runoff to decide a congressional race. He claimed in a lawsuit that the voting method violates the U.S. Constitution, but arguments by his attorneys were rejected by a federal judge.

Poliquin challenged the judge’s ruling to the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, but his announcement Monday signaled that he’s ending the effort.

Poliquin has also abandoned a recount of the race after incurring nearly $15,000 for its cost. Golden will be sworn in Jan. 3.

