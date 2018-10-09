Collins' 'Yes' Vote On Kavanaugh Sparks Boycott Maine Effort

Some activists and concerned citizens are calling for a boycott of Maine products and tourism following U.S. Sen. Susan Collins' vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Portland lobster dealer Mark Murrell says customers have told his company they won't support Maine businesses following Collins' vote and speech.

Murrell says he's concerned about the timing of it all. "So that's the difficult thing - you're trying to plan for the holidays and now you gotta plan for a little bit of clean-up."

The boycott was initially called for by actor John Fugelsang and gained momentum online.

Murrell says going forward he hopes Collins will more seriously consider the ripple effect her decisions can have.

"I just think that, personally, she should have been more thoughtful, not only about the vote itself and electing to move Brett Kavanaugh through," he says, "but what that was going to look like for her constituents."

This weekend protesters gathered at Sen. Collins' home in Bangor, as well as her Portland and Bangor offices, and the Portland International Jetport.