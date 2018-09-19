Community Health Care Group To Open New Pediatric Center

BANGOR, Maine - A Maine community health care center plans to convert an old Verizon Wireless call center into a pediatric center.

Bangor Daily News reports Penobscot Community Health Care recently announced the Bangor facility. The center will have 30 exam rooms, a pharmacy and a community room. It will offer primary care and mental health services.



PCHC President Lori Dwyer says the new space will be "a fully integrated pediatric center.''



The health care system's current pediatric center serves 10,000 patients annually. There are 40 employees at the center.



Dwyer says helping the "pediatric population is critical to the state's future.'' She believes Maine needs to improve pediatric health care.



The pediatric center is expected to open in fall 2019.