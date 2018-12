GARDINER, Maine - Firefighters are on the scene of an early morning building fire in downtown Gardiner.



The Kennebec Journal reports the brick building holds a Domino's Pizza, law offices and other businesses.



The fire was reported just after 3 a.m. on Friday. Flames were shooting through the roof at 5 a.m.



No injuries have been reported.



The Gardiner fire chief is advising people to stay away from the area.