The recent security breach involving Marriott is just the latest in a steady stream of cyber-attacks that affect companies and individuals. We’ll hear from experts on how to spot cyber-scams, how to practice safe cyber habits, and how to protect your systems in advance.

Guests: Ingrid Olson, GuidePoint Security LLC

Casey Dunham, founder and CEO of Circle 9

Dr. Betina Tagle, Assistant Professor of Cybersecurity and Computer Information Systems, University of Maine -Augusta - calling in