DHHS Warns Mainers About Dangers of Accidental Marijuana Ingestion

Maine's Department of Health and Human Services is urging the public to remember the dangers of accidental marijuana ingestion.

In a press release issued Monday, the Department warns that young children are at especially high risk for ingesting marijuana through edibles, which often come in the form of baked goods and candy. In 2016, the year that Maine voters legalized recreational marijuana, there were two calls to the Northern New England Poison Center for such cases. Last year, that number jumped to 16.

The Department says adults and pets are also at risk. Signs and symptoms of marijuana consumption include dizziness, lethargy, and difficulty breathing.

The state has launched a new website to inform Mainers about the health effects of marijuana.