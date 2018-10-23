Domestic Violence Charge Dropped Against Waterfront Concerts’ Alex Gray

PORTLAND, Maine — A domestic violence charge against a well-known Maine concert promoter has been dropped.

The Bangor Daily News reports Alexander Gray withdrew his guilty plea Monday in Portland as part of a plea deal. Gray has maintained he didn’t assault Erica Cole. Cumberland County prosecutors say they consulted with Cole before making the decision.

The city of Bangor agreed last year to a 10-year contract with Gray’s company, Waterfront Concerts. Bangor Councilor Sarah Nichols later said she’d propose language that would allow the city to get out of a contract if the other party’s principal contract holder committed crimes like domestic violence or sexual assault.

Portland officials voted in April to partner with Gray’s company’s national partner, Live Nation.

Cole spoke out about the alleged abuse to Bangor Daily News.