Donald Trump Jr. To Rally For Maine Republicans

Republican President Donald Trump's son is set to help raise money for Republican candidates in Maine.

Donald Trump Jr. will speak Monday night at a fundraising event at the Holiday Inn By The Bay in Portland. A spokesperson for the Maine GOP said the event will be closed to the press.

A public portion of the event will cost $100 per attendee. Tickets for a private reception start at $1,500 per person.

Republican guests include Gov. Paul LePage, U.S. Senate candidate Eric Brakey, Senate Majority Leader Garrett Mason and House Republican Leader Ken Fredette.

Trump Jr. is a vocal proponent of his father's policies. He's recently headlined rallies in Pennsylvania and Montana.