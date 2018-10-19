Related Program: 
Maine Calling

Dyslexia: Recognizing the Signs; Learning How to Help

By Jennifer Rooks 3 hours ago

Credit https://www.flickr.com/photos/153278281@N07/

In advance of an October 22 dyslexia awareness event at USM, we'll discuss dyslexia, a learning disorder that involves difficulty in reading. In advance of an October 22nd dyslexia awareness event at USM, we'll discuss dyslexia, a learning disorder that involved difficulty in reading. It is widely believed that dyslexia is often undiagnosed or diagnosed too late.

Guests: Barbara Melnick - Head of School, Aucocisco School

Amanda Morin - parent advocate, former teacher, author, with Understood.org 

Janet Thibeau - President, International Dyslexia Association- Massachusetts branch

 

Tags: 
dyslexia
reading
learning
Barbara Melnick
Amanda Morin
Janet Thibeau
Maine Calling