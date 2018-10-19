Dyslexia: Recognizing the Signs; Learning How to Help

In advance of an October 22 dyslexia awareness event at USM, we'll discuss dyslexia, a learning disorder that involves difficulty in reading. In advance of an October 22nd dyslexia awareness event at USM, we'll discuss dyslexia, a learning disorder that involved difficulty in reading. It is widely believed that dyslexia is often undiagnosed or diagnosed too late.

Guests: Barbara Melnick - Head of School, Aucocisco School

Amanda Morin - parent advocate, former teacher, author, with Understood.org

Janet Thibeau - President, International Dyslexia Association- Massachusetts branch