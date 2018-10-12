Today’s poem is “Early October” by Gibson Fay-LeBanc. Gibson’s first collection of poems, Death of a Ventriloquist (UNT Press, 2012), won the Vassar Miller Prize and was featured by Poets and Writers as one of a dozen debut collections to watch. He completed a three-year term as the Poet Laureate of Portland in 2018.

Gibson says, “I wrote a first draft of this when I noticed how early some neighbors put out their grisly Halloween decorations. Maybe they weren't any more grisly than usual, but in a season filled with school shootings and with my own wonderings about what details to share and not share with my kids, these images all connected themselves in the language of the poem.”

Early October

by Gibson Fay-LeBlanc

Already the zombie is gleeful

in his feasting on the porch

down the street, a severed

skull lolls, and several

outsized spiders wait

in air above the steps

with saber-tooth pincers,

and in a full four weeks

we’ll walk, hallowed orange

heads in our hands, soon

filled with Mounds and Snickers

and Almond Joy, my one son

a bloody Coca-cola,

my other an outlaw with pistol.

And I’m the dad who turns

off the third school shooting

this month—Police found

five guns on him, still

to be fired—so that the villain

and the can, seven and ten,

won’t know this is their world

though they hear they know

exactly how it is poured

across whatever stage

we walk—blood-soaked porch,

blood-soaked streets and grass—

sure as they know I’ll smile

and don a mask with dark fangs.

Poem copyright © 2017 Gibson Fay-LeBlanc.