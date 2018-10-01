Eastern Maine Healthcare System Is Now 'Northern Light Health'

Eastern Maine Healthcare System has officially changed its name to Northern Light Health.

The vice president of Northern Light Health, Charlie Therrien says the new name better reflects the health care system's presence across the state, and not just in Eastern Maine.

"And I think Northern Light is easier to remember,” says Therrien. “We look at it as also an inspirational name, and therefore we think it will eliminate some of that confusion and ultimately give us more of a brand recognition."

In addition to physician practices, Northern Light has nine member hospitals, from Portland to Presque Isle. Most will retain their core names, with the new branding added as a prefix, such as 'Northern Light Mercy Hospital.'