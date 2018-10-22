'Extremely Threatening' Hurricane Willa Heads For Mexico's Pacific Coast

Hurricane Willa, an "extremely dangerous" storm heading to Mexico's Pacific coast, was upgraded to Category 4 by the National Hurricane Center late Sunday.

The storm, with maximum sustained winds of 145 mph, is about 210 miles away from Cabo Corrientes, a municipality in southwest Mexico. The storm is moving north-northwest at 7 mph, according to the NHC's latest advisory.

NHC forecasters expect additional strengthening into Monday and say Willa is expected to make landfall over the southwestern coast sometime late Tuesday or Wednesday.

A hurricane warning is in effect for 180 miles of Mexican Pacific coast between San Blas and Mazatlan. A tropical storm warning is in effect for another 190 miles of coast, from San Blan to Playa Perula.

The storm is expected to produce rainfall of 6 to 12 inches across southwestern and west-central Mexico, including western Jalisco, western Nayarit and southern Sinaloa, with 18 inches in some local areas. The NHC says this rainfall will cause storm surge and "life-threatening flash flooding and landslides."

Storm surge and large, destructive waves are likely along parts of the southwestern coast by Tuesday or Tuesday night, especially near where Willa's center will make landfall, the NHC says. Rip currents and large swells will affect beaches in Mexico's southwest.

Willa is the eastern Pacific Ocean's 10th major hurricane of the 2018 season. The NHC classifies major hurricanes as those Category 3 and above.

