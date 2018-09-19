Falmouth Island Estate In Casco Bay Sold For Over $4 Million

FALMOUTH, Maine - An estate dating back to the Gilded Age of the U.S. built off the coast of Maine has been sold for over $4 million.

Broker David Banks says the Clapboard Island estate features an 18-room mansion, five beaches, a helicopter landing pad, stone fireplaces, a guest house, stone pier, barn, a children's playhouse and hiking trails. The Portland Press Herald reports it was sold when previous owners Al and Dawn Hoffman could no longer care for the massive 22-acre Falmouth property.



Banks says the new owners have asked not to be identified for the time being. The sale is one of the highest ever recorded real estate deals in Cumberland County.



The estate was built in 1898 by railroad tycoon Samuel F. Houston and his friend, architect Joseph M. Huston.