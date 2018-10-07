First-Of-Its-Kind Grant Helps Kids Impacted By Opioid Crisis

A group in one of Maine's biggest cities will use a first-of-its-kind federal grant to help children impacts by the opioid crisis.

The Bangor Daily News reports that social services group Penquis will use the three-year grant to help children who may have lost parents to overdose or arrest. The $632,037 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice will also help kids who have experienced neglect from a loved one using opioids, including children who have had to find a new home.

Parental substance abuse is driving more Maine kids into state custody.

The group the funding could be used to provide counseling and support groups, training for treatment providers and mentoring and tutoring.