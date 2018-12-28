Flu Season: It's Not Too Late to Get Vaccinated

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (Oct 30); no calls will be taken.
Last year was one of the worst flu seasons on record, both in Maine and nationwide. We’ll learn about flu shots, symptoms and health risks to watch out for — and what to expect in the months ahead in Maine.
Guests
Dr. August Valenti, hospital epidemiologist, Maine Medical Center
Dr. Siiri Bennett, Maine state epidemiologist
