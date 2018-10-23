Forecasters: Up To 10 Inches Of Snow Could Fall In Northern Maine

The National Weather Service says as much as 10 inches of snow could fall in parts of Maine, as a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain heads for the region.

Forecasters have issued a winter weather advisory for some northern and central areas of the state. The advisory is in effect from midnight Tuesday until 2 a.m. Thursday.

In some areas, 4 to 7 inces of snow could build up, with localized accumulations of up to 10 inches. Icy conditions are also expected in some areas.

The advisory covers much of Aroostook County, northern parts of Somerset and Penobscot counties, along with northern and central parts of Piscataquis County.

The storm will bring headaches for drivers, including slippery roads and reduced visibility, weather officials say. They're urging motorists to prepare for difficult driving conditions, including during Wednesday morning's commute.

