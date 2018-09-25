Former Denver Post Editor Who Criticized Own Paper Wins Colby's Lovejoy Award

WATERVILLE, Maine - Maine's Colby College will honor the former editor for the Denver Post who published an editorial criticizing the owners of his paper with the 2018 Lovejoy Award for courageous journalism.

Chuck Plunkett resigned from the Denver Post earlier this year and continues to work as an advocate for local journalism in the face of corporate downsizing.

The Morning Sentinel reports the Lovejoy Award is named for Colby graduate Elijah Parish Lovejoy, who was killed in 1837 for his anti-slavery editorials.



Colby has recognized courage in journalism with the Lovejoy award since 1952. Last year's recipient was Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Alec MacGillis of ProPublica.



Plunkett will receive the award, along with an honorary degree from the college, at a ceremony on Oct. 8.