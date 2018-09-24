Former Priest Sent To Prison Again For Child Sexual Abuse

PORTLAND, Maine - A former Roman Catholic priest who sexually abused a 9-year-old boy at a Maine church in the 1990s is going back to prison.

James Talbot pleaded guilty Monday to gross sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact under a plea agreement in which he will serve three years in prison.



The charges involve a victim whose family were parishioners at St. Jude Church when Talbot was a substitute priest. The victim said in an affidavit in a civil case that Talbot befriended his family and offered religious instruction to him.



Talbot previously spent six years in prison for a sexual abuse conviction in Massachusetts.



He was extradited from Missouri, where he was living at a center that provides housing and counseling to priests suspected or convicted of sexual abuse.

