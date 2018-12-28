Future Of Maine Town Board In Question Amid Recall Row

OGUNQUIT, Maine - The future of the town board in a Maine town is in question amid a disagreement about an attempt at a recall of elected officials.

Petitions called for a recall of three of the five Ogunquit Select Board members after a controversy about the firing of the local fire chief. Petitioners collected enough signatures to have their petitions certified, but another group is now challenging the recall bid.



WCSH-TV reports the challengers to the petition process are citing multiple discrepancies. The challengers are also raising questions about the validity of the signatures and whether the people who signed petitions knew what they were signing.



WCSH-TV reports the next steps in the controversy are unclear. It's possible there could be a public hearing on the subject or perhaps a town vote.