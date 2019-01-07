Ginsburg Misses Supreme Court Arguments For First Time After Cancer Surgery

Updated 10:21 a.m. ET

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is not taking part in today's oral arguments before the court.

The 85-year old liberal justice underwent surgery for cancer last month and also recently broke several ribs after a fall.

Ginsburg has not missed a day of arguments since she was confirmed to the court in 1993.

Ginsburg had hoped to be back on the court for arguments, but Dr. Douglas Mathisen, chairman of thoracic surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital, warned that getting back to work too quickly after this kind of surgery could mean "one step forward and five steps back."

Ginsburg is expected to make a full recovery and be back on the court.

