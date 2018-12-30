Gov. LePage Final Address on Medicaid Expansion; Vows to 'Be Back'

AUGUSTA, Maine - Paul LePage has used his final weekly address as Maine's governor to issue a warning about Medicaid expansion, which he has resisted implementing since it was approved by voters last year.



Medicaid expansion makes an additional 70,000 Mainers eligible for MaineCare, the state's Medicaid program.

In his final address, LePage remains adamant that implementation of the expansion, without identifying a funding source independent of the general fund could plunge the state into what he describes as a 'sea of red ink'.

"We have worked too hard to see Maine return to the days of annual shortfalls, voodoo accounting, and one time budget gimmicks, " says Gov. LePage.

The outgoing governor goes on to reiterate his proposal to fund Medicaid expansion with hospital taxes.

LePage also says that he wishes the new administration of Governor-Elect Janet Mills "much success, but if they start up the financial shenanigans we saw in previous administrations, I promise you this. I'll be back."

Gov. LePage leaves office after two terms, and is headed to his home in Florida.



Janet Mills will be sworn in on Wednesday. She has vowed to implement Medicaid expansion immediately upon taking office.