Terry Hayes, an independent, is one of four hopefuls trying to succeed Republican Gov. Paul LePage, who's term limited after eight years.

Gubernatorial Candidate Terry Hayes On Medicaid Costs, Maine's Assets

This is an excerpt of "Maine Calling" from Monday, Oct. 1, 2018.

Hayes: Well we need to recognize that it’s holding us back and it’s costing us money and slowing down the opportunities. We spend a lot of time fighting about things that we know are points of difference without stopping and recognizing that we’re not solving or confronting the challenges that affect all of us. I mean, let’s face it, the problems that we have as Mainers aren’t partisan. So the solutions shouldn’t be partisan either. And I think we need to step back and recognize we haven’t always done it this way and this way isn’t really meeting our needs. So I offer folks the opportunity to make a different choice, to step out of the partisanship piece and focus on what’s best for Maine.

Rooks: Do you support the plan to expand Medicaid? The plan that was passed in the citizens referendum?

Hayes: Yes I do. We have to expand Medicaid because it is the law of the land but simultaneous with doing that we have to confront the structural imbalance in that program. There is a significant gap between the costs of health care and the reimbursement rates, and we know that going in. We’ve been dealing with that gap for years. As we expand Medicaid and add access to more Mainers, we have to work at closing that gap and bringing the cost down and bringing the reimbursement rates up or or we’re not going to be able to sustain the expansion downstream. So from a financial perspective and based on what’s best for Maine we really have to do both of those things at the same time.

Rooks: What would you do to address Maine’s workforce shortage?

Hayes: I’m going to start with championing the efforts that are already underway regarding workforce, on behalf of the Maine Spark Coalition. There has been considerable headway by existing organizations and entities — some of them are for-profit, some nonprofit, some public — to get at our workforce challenges and the gaps that we have and the skill sets for Maine employers. So I want to begin with where they’re at and find out from them what we can do from the policy side that can support the efforts that are underway. But I frame this as making Maine the best state in the country to work in regardless of one’s profession. I think if we set a goal to do that, we can work together to find out what those component pieces are and attract sufficient folks that have the skills that we need here in Maine. We have to lead with our assets, we have to recognize that we have things here in Maine that we take for granted, but that other people in other parts of the country and the world don’t have, and if we focus on those and lead with our assets I’m convinced that we can meet the immediate needs of our current employers and then attract enough folks that those employers can grow and Maine can prosper.

Rooks: What would you do to address Maine’s opioid crisis?

HayesL I think we start by talking about it differently. There is a real stigma attached to substance use and substance addiction. There’s a judgment and worthiness that comes into play and shame. I think we have to change our dialogue so that folks who are challenged with this brain disease have more of an opportunity and an invitation, if you will, to get treatment. And we have to make treatment available on demand for someone who is challenged with this brain disease. You can’t put them on a waitlist for six weeks or three months. It’s too difficult to survive through that commitment. Once someone reaches out for assistance we really need to be prepared to help them at that point. These are family members, our friends, our neighbors. We need them to get well and we need them back participating in our economy in a positive way.

