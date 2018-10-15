A Guide To Maine Gubernatorial Candidates’ Views On Health Care

According to polls, health care is one of the top issues voters are concerned about this election. Whoever takes the helm as Maine’s next governor will have plenty of challenges to address, from Medicaid expansion and the overall cost of treatment to the opioid crisis and senior care.

Medicaid expansion has been in headlines since last year’s election. Democrat Janet Mills and independent candidates Terry Hayes and Alan Caron all support the voter-approved law.

“I think we should have done it within the first 10 minutes it was offered,” Caron says. “I think whenever the federal government is willing to put $9 on the table and $1 from us, we shouldn’t fret about where that dollar comes from.”

Republican Shawn Moody says while Medicaid expansion is now the law, it’s still not clear how to pay for it. He embraces the same list of funding source restrictions that Gov. Paul LePage championed: no increase in taxes, no use of the Rainy Day Fund and no budget “gimmicks.” But Moody says he’ll work with the Legislature for a solution.

“There’s a lot of pent up anxiety and frustration from a lot of constituents, so we’re going to have to get this ironed out, I’d say, first thing,” he says.

For some of the candidates, Medicaid expansion connects to another pressing health issue in Maine: the opioid crisis. Mills says expanding Medicaid is an important step toward increasing access to treatment. Her 10-point plan to address the opioid epidemic would also expand drug courts, which divert people with substance-use disorders from jail and into treatment.

“The correctional costs for a person incarcerated for a year is much higher — like five times higher — than keeping them productive and paying for drug court,” she says.

Caron says he would tap local experts to identify strategies to increase access to treatment. Moody wants to collect data from treatment providers to determine the most successful models and expand those across the state.

Hayes says she’d create an on-demand treatment system that would respond as soon as someone is ready for help. She would continue efforts to reduce opioid prescriptions. And she’d like to reduce the overall use of prescription medications to reduce health care costs.

“We use more medications here in the U.S., I believe, than any other country, and don’t have best health outcomes. So it’s not just about how much they cost, it’s how we’re using them,” she says.

Price transparency is important to Mills, Moody, and Caron as a way to lower health care costs. Caron says transparency must also be coupled with incentives so patients choose lower cost, high-quality care.

Moody also sees opportunities to lower costs through workplace wellness programs. He wants to make it easier for small employers to buy insurance across state lines and through associations.

Mills says she’s developing a plan to make robust health coverage more affordable for small businesses and the self employed.

“Provide health insurance for those individuals, and protect people under any insurance policy from waivers for pre-existing conditions,” she says.

Cost, say supporters, is one of central issues that prompted ballot Question 1 this November, which would provide universal home care for seniors and people with disabilities. None of the four candidates for governor support this particular initiative, but they offer other ideas for supporting seniors as they age.

Moody wants to attract young Mainers who’ve left the state to return, saying it would boost the economy.

“When you think about the best situation for elder care, is to reunite our families so our families can take care of themselves, which they will,” he says.

Hayes and Mills both say they would implement a senior housing bond approved by voters in 2015 that LePage has blocked. Mills also wants to create grants to expand age-in-place communities. And Caron says to support programs that help seniors age in their homes, the state needs to bring in more revenue.

“We have to reduce the symptoms of a weak and flat economy that have been growing for a generation or two. This is why I’m always focused first on the economy,” he says.

Boosting the economy, Caron says, would also ease social problems that may contribute to mental illness. Moody wants to improve mental health care by encouraging more people to become legal medical guardians to ensure adult loved ones follow treatment plans. Mills wants to bolster community-based mental health treatment.

Hayes says Maine’s mental health system must become less crisis-oriented. She says she would increase reimbursement rates to provide more timely care.

“We just don’t have a good system. There are gaps in it. And we don’t pay for the services,” she says.

Abortion rights is another front-burner health care issue this election year. Caron, Hayes and Mills are pro-choice. Moody is pro-life.