Have You Made Or Tasted Mama Stamberg's Cranberry Relish? Tell Us About It

NPR's annual Thanksgiving recitation of the recipe for Mama Stamberg's cranberry relish is coming up, and we need your help.

Susan Stamberg always says her mother-in-law's recipe sounds terrible — but tastes terrific. In addition to cranberries and sugar, it includes onion, sour cream and horseradish. It's tangy, cold and roughly the color of Pepto-Bismol (but, mercifully, not the flavor).

This year, Susan wants to know your stories about making the relish, or hating the relish, or not caring a bit about the relish. She hopes you'll be polite. But funny.

Fill out the form below — or here — and your response may be used in an upcoming story, on air or on NPR.org. A producer may contact you to follow up on your response, too.

