Health Centers In Maine Get Help For Substance Abuse Service

EAGLE LAKE, Maine - Seventeen community health centers in Maine are going to get nearly $5 million from the federal government to better equip themselves to serve people with substance abuse disorders and mental health needs.

The money is from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration, which provides awards through its Access to Quality Substance Use Disorder and Mental Health Services program.



The 17 health centers are located all over the state, and many are in rural areas where access to health care can be difficult. Most of the grants are in the $200,000 to $300,000 range. The largest award is a $391,000 grant to HealthReach Community Health Centers in Waterville.