Heating Oil Prices Slide In Maine During Warm December

AUGUSTA, Maine - Winter is in full swing in Maine, but heating oil prices are continuing to tumble in the state.



The Governor's Energy Office said on Wednesday the average statewide cash price is now $2.86, which is 9 cents less than three weeks ago. Kerosene is now $3.45 per gallon, also down 9 cents from three week ago. Propane is $2.87, 2 cents less than three weeks ago.



The prices are all more than the average 2017-18 heating price, which was 27 cents less for heating oil.



The energy office says crude oil prices dropped almost 40 percent from early October into December before recovering somewhat. However, heating oil prices have continued to slowly fall over the last few weeks. The office says the warm December might have played a role.