Historic Sites in Maine: Places to See and Why They Matter

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (August 9, 2018); no calls will be taken.
There are interesting spots all across the state to visit and learn about history. We’ll learn about these historic sites and destinations, what you can learn — and why they matter.
Guests:
- Bernard Fishman, museum director, Maine State Museum
- Ellen Dyer, independent museum consultant, former director of the Knox Museum and historic site
- Earle Shettleworth, state historian, former director of the Maine Historic Preservation Commission
- Tilly Laskey (by phone), outreach curator, Maine Historical Society
Resources
- Maine Historical Society Maine Memory Network
- Sarah Orne Jewett House
- The Wadsworth–Longfellow House
- Winslow Homer Studio
- Edna St. Vincent Millay House
- Harriet Beecher Stowe House
- Penobscot Nation Museum
- Passamaquoddy Cultural Heritage Museum
- Abbe Museum
- Maine Old Cemetery Association
- The Washburn-Norlands Living History Center
- Maine State Building
- Cultural Emergency Resource Coalition
- History museums in Maine