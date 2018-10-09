Human Resources (HR) Coordinator: Talent and Culture - Part-Time

Location: Lewiston, Maine

Maine Public is seeking a part-time (20 hours per week) Human Resources Coordinator in Lewiston, Maine. The HR Coordinator will be a key member of our team focused on supporting recruiting efforts and employee engagement. We are looking for someone who is people focused, thrives on helping others, and is passionate about making Maine Public the best workplace possible. read more...

The HR Coordinator will help Maine Public attract top talent, support hiring and onboarding, promote employee relations, and provide HR support across the organization as we strive to fulfill our mission. Additional responsibilities include serving as a resource to employees regarding benefits and policies, planning employee events and meetings, coordinating trainings, processing documentation, and maintaining databases and personnel files.

Job Requirements: Bachelor’s degree or one year of experience in human resources or related field; or the equivalent combination of education and experience. Excellent written and verbal communication skills. Experience working with Microsoft Office products. Attention to detail, strong organizational skills, and the ability to work with discretion and maintain confidentiality. Valid driver’s license is required. The successful candidate must thrive in a professional and dynamic environment, work well both in a team environment and independently, and demonstrate a love of public broadcasting.

Maine Public offers a competitive salary plus a comprehensive benefits package for part-time employees including healthcare, retirement, paid time off, dental, vision, health/wellness reimbursements, and other supplemental benefits.

Apply for this position online:

https://www.applitrack.com/mainepublic/onlineapp/

by Sunday, October 28, 2018

