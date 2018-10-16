Tuesday, October 23 at 2:00 pm

Retail Alliances – Not Washington – Will Save The U.S. Health Care System

Last year, Intelligence Squared U.S. and the Mayo Clinic brought to the stage a bold inquiry about whether health care in the United States is terminally broken. And this year, we’re picking up where that discussion left off, against the backdrop of corporate behemoths announcing mergers that, they say, are sure to shake up health care – from the Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, and JPMorgan Chase venture, to the CVS-Aetna deal, to the Humana-Walgreens partnership, and more. But while these superpower alliances are making a splash in the headlines, will they actually be able to disrupt, and save, U.S. health care? Proponents argue that the bargaining power and data competencies of these retailers will squeeze middlemen out of an inefficient supply chain and bring more transparency to health care pricing. But others argue that the promise of these novel efforts is overstated or misguided, particularly because U.S. health care is so complex and deeply rooted. Will consumer-focused models and employer-led initiatives lead to better and less expensive outcomes?

The Debaters:

Dr. Rajaie Batniji

Co-Founder & Chief Health Officer, Collective Health

Dr. Rajaie Batniji is a physician, political economist, and the co-founder of, and chief health officer at, Collective Health, an organization that leads the employer-driven health care economy and aims to create a more efficient health care experience. In his position, he oversees partnerships with health care networks and health care providers, analytics teams, and Collective Health’s employee health management programs. Dr. Batniji is also a clinical assistant professor of medicine at the Stanford University School of Medicine.

W. Gregg Slager

Senior Partner & Global Health Transactions Leader, EY

W. Gregg Slager is senior partner at the leading firm Ernst & Young and a founder of the company's global health sector. He currently serves as the EY global health transaction advisory services leader, where he works with organizations from multiple sectors to manage health care costs, improve efficiency, and facilitate better health outcomes. Slager frequently speaks and writes about health care mergers and acquisitions and is a private investor in wellness- and technology-focused ventures.

Dr. Lisa Bielamowicz

Co-Founder & President, Gist Healthcare

Dr. Lisa Bielamowicz is the co-founder and president of Gist Healthcare. Her work combines national-level insight with a deep understanding of local market dynamics and system strength. Prior to founding Gist, Dr. Bielamowicz was the chief medical officer and senior vice president of the Advisory Board Company, where she led the firm’s strategy and clinical research for over a decade. As a physician, Dr. Bielamowicz brings a clinical lens to her work and has a deep understanding of the dynamics of physician practice.

Rosemarie Day

Founder & CEO, Day Health Strategies

Rosemarie Day is founder and CEO of Day Health Strategies. She has over 25 years of experience in the public, private, and non-profit sectors, including 16 years of leadership experience in state government. Day served as the founding deputy director and chief operating officer of the Health Connector in Massachusetts, where she played a significant role in launching the first state-run health insurance exchange in the United States. She also served as the chief operating officer for the Massachusetts Medicaid program, covering more than one million members.

To listen to the audio of “Retail Alliances – Not Washington – Will Save The U.S. Health Care System” on Intelligence Squared online, please click HERE.