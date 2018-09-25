Island Owned By Arctic Explorer Robert Peary Up For Sale

CRAB ISLAND, Maine - A Maine island once owned by Arctic explorer Robert Peary is up for sale. The Portland Press Herald reports Crab Island has been listed for $950,000.

It includes two private beaches and a camp. The camp has two bedrooms, one bathroom and a working septic system, but it does not have electricity.



Peary offered to buy the 1-acre Crab Island for $800 in 1907. It's not the same island where Peary built his family home, which is preserved as the Eagle Island State Historic Site.



The Peary family sold the island in the 1950s to current owners Virginia and Alden Waterhouse of New Hampshire. The Waterhouse family says they wish to sell it due to a "change in lifestyle.''