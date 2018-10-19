Jamal Khashoggi Died In Istanbul Consulate, Saudi State TV Reports

Updated at 6:35 p.m.

In a report on state TV early Saturday morning local time, Saudi officials confirmed the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who had been missing for 18 days.

Khashoggi was killed in a fight that broke out while he was on a visit to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, the report said.

Officials also announced 18 Saudi nationals have been arrested following a preliminary investigation. It's unclear if these include people previously reported to have been involved in the reporter's disappearance.

State media also reported Gen. Ahmed al-Asiri, an adviser to Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, has been dismissed.

The fate of Khashoggi, a U.S. resident and a critic of Saudi policy, had remained unclear more than two weeks after he vanished. The Turkish government had accused Saudi officials of murdered the journalist at the consulate, a charge the Saudis strongly and repeatedly have denied.

The Associated Press, citing an unnamed Turkish official, reported Friday that investigators there were looking into whether "the remains of ... Khashoggi may have been taken to a forest in the outskirts of Istanbul or to another city." The wire service added that according to the same official, "two vehicles belonging to the consulate left the building" the day the journalist disappeared.

Reuters reports that two Turkish officials say police were searching for remains in a "forest on the outskirts of Istanbul and a city near the Sea of Marmara."

The Times has reported that audio evidence from senior Turkish government officials suggests Khashoggi was tortured, murdered and dismembered by Saudi agents.

On Friday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu denied sharing any audio recordings with the U.S., after a report from ABC claimed that Turkish officials played an audio recording to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The State Department also denied the report. Earlier this week, Trump said the U.S. had requested access to any audio or video evidence from Turkey's investigation.

Cavusoglu vowed to share Turkey's investigation findings "transparently," according to state news agency Anadolu. Turkish authorities searched the Saudi consulate earlier this week, the news agency said.

Anadolu reported that Turkish security officials say "on the same day of Khashoggi's disappearance, 15 other Saudis, including several officials, arrived in Istanbul on two planes and visited the consulate while Khashoggi was still inside." It added: "All of the identified officials have since left Turkey."

One suspect, a senior intelligence official, is known to be a "frequent companion of [Saudi] Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman," according to the Times.

President Trump said Thursday that if Saudi Arabia is responsible, the consequences will be "very severe," according to the Times.

Vice President Pence, speaking with reporters Thursday in Colorado, said, "If what has been alleged occurred, if an innocent person lost their life at the hands of violence, that's to be condemned."

"If a journalist in particular lost their life at the hands of violence, that's an affront to the free and independent press around the world," Pence continued. "And there will be consequences."

Their statements mark a shift in tone from comments Trump made earlier this week. On Monday, the president said, "It sounded to me like maybe these could have been rogue killers."

Earlier this week, Pompeo held talks with both Saudi and Turkish officials to discuss Khashoggi's disappearance.

Pompeo emphasized the importance of a "thorough, transparent, and timely investigation that provides answers," the State Department said in a statement Tuesday. In another statement, he said Saudi officials "strongly denied any knowledge" of what happened in the consulate in Istanbul.

