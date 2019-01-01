Janet Mills Announces Pick To Lead Maine Department of Environmental Protection

Gov.-elect Janet Mills kicked off the new year by announcing that Jerry Reid, the natural resources division chief at the Maine attorney general's office, is her choice to serve as commissioner of the Department of Environmental Protection.

Reid has worked in the attorney general's office since 1994, and has worked as chief since 2007. According to a press release, Reid has expertise in issues related to the Clean Air Act, the Clean Water Act, hydroelectric licensing, land use law and environmental litigation. He's a graduate of Wesleyan University and the University of Maine School of Law.

Mills said that she knows from her experience working with Reid that he "has the talent and ability" to lead the agency, which she says plays a role in safeguarding air, water and other natural resources.

Maureen Drouin with Maine Conservation Voters called Reid's nomination "an excellent choice" because of his depth of knowledge and experience.

"Reid's selection shows that the Mills administration is serious about tackling climate change, protecting human health, and ensuring our air, land, and waters are protected," she said.

In a written statement, Reid said he's honored to be Mills' choice to lead the DEP.

"I have been privileged to work on some of the most important environmental and natural resources issues facing Maine in the Attorney General's Office, and I'm excited by the opportunity to continue that work in a new role," he said.

Reid's nomination will be considered by the Legislature's Environmental and Natural Resources Committee and will require confirmation by the Maine Senate.