Judge Awards $1.1 M To Woman Who Says Prison Guard Assaulted Her

A federal judge has awarded $1.1 million to a woman who says she was repeatedly sexually assaulted by a former Maine State Prison guard.

The former inmate filed her complaint in Portland last year, saying 33-year-old Joshua Dall-Leighton assaulted her several times in a prison van. The Portland Press Herald reports Dall-Leighton was indicted on multiple sexual assault charges in 2016 and has pleaded not guilty.

Dall-Leighton's attorney says he is no longer working at the prison due to the charges. He did not appear at the hearings related to damages, and it is unclear if he can or will pay the award.

A criminal case against Dall-Leighton is still pending and a status conference is scheduled for November.