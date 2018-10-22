Judge Signs Protection Order Against DA Candidate Seth Carey

Seth Carey, a Republican candidate for district attorney, is prohibited from having any contact with his ex-girlfriend after a judge signed a protection from abuse order.

The Lewiston Sun Journal reported that the woman sought the protection order against Carey last week. She has accused Carey of stalking her, according to the paper.

The woman wrote in a sworn statement that she was “scared for my safety,” because “he has been known to hurt people who walk away from him.”

A hearing is scheduled for Nov. 9 to determine whether the order should become permanent.

Carey won a Republican primary for the district attorney race for Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties in June despite having his license suspended and the state party calling on him to drop out. His law license was suspended in the spring after a woman accused him of sexual assault.

Carey faces a hearing on Nov. 14 to determine whether he will be disbarred or face other punishment related to the alleged sexual assault — more than a week after Election Day and less than two months before district attorneys are sworn in.

To serve or be elected district attorney, Maine law requires that one be a member of the state bar.

