King: Insurers Shouldn't Be Allowed To Deny Coverage For Pre-Existing Conditions

BREWER, Maine - Maine's independent U.S. Sen. Angus King was back in the state this week to talk about pre-existing conditions to people recovering from drug use.

King was in Brewer Monday for a round table discussion at the Bangor Area Recovery Network. WABI-TV reports at the meeting he discussed the importance of covering pre-existing conditions for people recovering from substance use disorders.



King says insurers should not be given the chance to refuse health care or to increase prices for people recovering from substance use disorders.



The senator also talked with participants about an opioid bill recently passed in the Senate that he says he hopes will provide funding for communities fighting the opioid epidemic.