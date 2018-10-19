LePage: 'Cardiac Issue' Led To Hospitalization In August

Maine Gov. Paul LePage has offered a bit more information about why he was hospitalized in August.

"I had a cardiac issue," LePage said during an interview on C-Span. "Everything is fine. No damage to my heart or anything. But they thought it would be unwise for me to go to Europe in the midst of this whole - until they found out what was going on."

But LePage told his interviewer his overall health is excellent. The governor will be going to Iceland this weekend for talks about the future of the Arctic region.

LePage also told C-Span he has no further political plans and wants to spend time with his wife after he leaves the Blaine House at year's end.