LePage Makes Undisclosed Trip To Spain To Talk With CMP Owner Iberdrola

AUGUSTA, Maine - Republican Gov. Paul LePage's office confirms he traveled to Spain to meet with leaders of the company that owns Central Maine Power.



The Sun Journal reports that the governor's spokeswoman Julie Rabinowitz confirmed Monday that the governor met with Spanish electrical supply company Iberdrola last Tuesday.



The governor's office disclosed last week that the governor was leading a Maine delegation to Iceland that included meetings scheduled for over the weekend.



But the press release didn't mention the governor's earlier stop in Spain.



Iberdrola's $3 billion purchase of a Connecticut company in 2015 included Central Maine Power. CMP is seeking to build a 145 - mile transmission line through western Maine.



In the last year, Lepage has visited at least four countries: Canada, Iceland, Spain and Montenegro.