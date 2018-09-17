LePage's Energy Office Director Leaves Administration

AUGUSTA, Maine - The governor's energy office director is stepping down.

Republican Gov. Paul LePage said Steven McGrath will step down Friday.



McGrath has headed LePage's energy office since August 2017. He led state government's efforts to help Mainers when stormy weather caused oil and propane distribution issues.



He is the past chief financial officer of Downeast Energy Corporation and the past CEO of Greystone Advisors, a management and financial advisory company.



The office didn't say why McGrath was stepping down.



The office's deputy director Angela Monroe will now serve as director of the office.