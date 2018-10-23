Lobster Bait Restriction Coming As Fishery Deals With Crunch

By 27 minutes ago

PORTLAND, Maine - Interstate fishing regulators are looking to get out in front of potential problems caused by exotic bait in case there is a bait crunch in the lobster fishery next year.

East Coast lobster fishermen rely heavily on herring as bait for their traps. But the fishing quota for herring has been dramatically cut recently because of concerns about the stability of the fish's population.
 
An arm of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission is concerned that exotic bait introduced to fill the herring gap could bring problems like disease and parasites. The board agreed to develop a bait safety resolution on Monday.
 
Tech advocates say biotechnology could be used to reduce reliance on bait fish. A commission spokeswoman says biotech baits will likely be considered when safety rules are drafted.

Tags: 
herring

Related Content

Maine Fishermen Worry That New Regulations on Herring Will Hurt Small Businesses, Lobstermen

By & Sep 26, 2018
Willis Ryder Arnold / Maine Public

A day after fishing regulators adopted strict new measures to prevent herring stocks from collapsing, some New England fishermen say they fear for their own survival.

Fishing Regulators Endorse New Rules Aimed at Conserving Herring Populations

By & Sep 26, 2018
ROHRSPATZ / PIXABAY

The New England Fishery Management Council voted Tuesday to manage Atlantic herring more conservatively.